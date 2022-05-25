CarWale
    BMW i4 electric sedan — What to expect

    Ninad Ambre

    BMW i4 electric sedan — What to expect

    Introduction

    With almost every carmaker in India trying to expand its electric vehicle footprint, BMW India is also getting to the forefront. The brand has already launched its flagship iX electric SUV, and then the Mini Cooper SE as well. Now, it's the i4 electric sedan that will be launched tomorrow. Here's what we can expect.

    Exterior

    Though the BMW i4 will look largely similar to the 4 Series Gran Coupe, there will be some visual changes. For example, there are big air dams at the front, a large grille, and the car rides on a new set of alloy wheels. Dimension-wise, the i4 e-sedan measures 4,783mm in length, 1,852mm in width, 1,448mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,856mm.

    Interior

    Inside, there's a dual-screen set-up, which includes a free-flowing 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital driver display. The latter comes embedded with the latest i-Drive 8 user interface.

    BMW i4 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Powertrain

    Now, the major talking point of this electric car is its powertrain. It is powered by an 83.9 kWh battery and an electric mill producing 335bhp of power and 430Nm of torque. It's a rear-wheel-drive configuration and the car sprints from 0-100kmph in just 5.7 seconds. Most interestingly, the WLTP range is expected to be 590km on a single charge. What's more, the carmaker also plans to install fast chargers at its dealer touchpoints across 35 cities to boost EV adoption.

    Timeline and price

    BMW India has already showcased the i4 electric at the India Art Fair in New Delhi and will launch it tomorrow. It will come as a CBU unit and we expect it to be priced above Rs 80 lakh ex-showroom. We will be present at its price announcement tomorrow. Stay tuned.

