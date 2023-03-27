CarWale
    Hyundai Verna Turbo – Top 5 Highlights

    Jay Shah

    The Hyundai Verna has stepped into its sixth generation and with it, the sedan gets new powertrain options and ADAS tech. Moreover, the diesel engine has been swapped for a turbo-petrol mill to meet the BS6 2 emission norms. The Verna Turbo is positioned as a premium offering and thus gets a handful of distinguishing elements over its vanilla version. What are they? Read on to find out. 

    Dual-tone colours

    The new Verna can be had in seven exterior shades, namely, Tellurian Brown, Typhoon Silver, Abyss Black, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Starry Night, and Titan Grey. However, if you choose the Turbo variant, you can also opt for a contrasting black roof with the Fiery Red and Atlas White hue. 

    Interior theme 

    Hyundai Verna Dashboard

    The Hyundai Verna gets two interior themes depending on the engine options. The 1.5-litre Turbo gets an all-black theme. This is further accentuated by a red horizontal insert that runs across the dashboard. A similar theme is also followed in other family models like the Hyundai i20 N Line, Venue N Line, and Creta Knight Edition. 

    Leatherette upholstery

    The seats on the Turbo version are draped in black leatherette upholstery with red piping. This matches the interior theme and gives a sporty look to the cabin. 

    Alloys 

    Hyundai Verna Wheel

    The Turbo variant of the Verna is fitted with 16-inch alloy wheels. These have been finished in gloss black and the brake calipers come in red shade. 

    More features 

    Since the Verna Turbo is offered in the top SX and SX (O) variants, it benefits from several version-specific features. These include electronic parking brake, rear discs, adaptive cruise control, and leading vehicle departure alert. However, it is to be noted that these are limited only to the DCT variants of the Turbo iteration. 

    The prices of the Hyundai Verna Turbo variants start from Rs. 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

