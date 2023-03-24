Citroen to soon export C3 to African and ASEAN countries

- India to be the production hub for C3

- C3 also compatible with BS6 2 emission norms

The Citroen C3 made its India debut in July last year. The entry-level hatchback is manufactured and assembled locally at the brand’s plant in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. The brand will soon commence its export to different African and ASEAN countries with India being the production hub of the C3.

The C3 is offered with two petrol powertrains - 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol. From 1 April, 2023, both engines will be updated to meet the upcoming RDE norms. Simultaneously, the prices of the hatchback have also been hiked by up to Rs. 18,000.

Presently, the Citroen C3 is available in Live and Feel variants along with Vibe and dual-tone packs. The highlights of the C3 are its funky exterior shades, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

A few months back, Citroen also ventured into the budget EV segment in India with the launch of the eC3. The Citroen eC3 is based on the ICE C3 and packs in a 29.2kWh battery feeding the electric motors to develop 56bhp and 143Nm of peak torque. We have driven the eC3 and here our our detailed driving impressions.