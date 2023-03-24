CarWale
    AD

    Citroen to soon export C3 to African and ASEAN countries

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    280 Views
    Citroen to soon export C3 to African and ASEAN countries

    - India to be the production hub for C3

    - C3 also compatible with BS6 2 emission norms

    The Citroen C3 made its India debut in July last year. The entry-level hatchback is manufactured and assembled locally at the brand’s plant in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. The brand will soon commence its export to different African and ASEAN countries with India being the production hub of the C3. 

    Citroen C3 Engine Shot

    The C3 is offered with two petrol powertrains - 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol. From 1 April, 2023, both engines will be updated to meet the upcoming RDE norms. Simultaneously, the prices of the hatchback have also been hiked by up to Rs. 18,000.

    Presently, the Citroen C3 is available in Live and Feel variants along with Vibe and dual-tone packs. The highlights of the C3 are its funky exterior shades, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a fully digital instrument cluster. 

    A few months back, Citroen also ventured into the budget EV segment in India with the launch of the eC3. The Citroen eC3 is based on the ICE C3 and packs in a 29.2kWh battery feeding the electric motors to develop 56bhp and 143Nm of peak torque. We have driven the eC3 and here our our detailed driving impressions. 

    Citroen C3 Image
    Citroen C3
    ₹ 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra Thar BS6 2 engine details leaked; to be launched soon
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Nexa achieves 20 lakh unit sales milestone

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

    ₹ 3.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X8

    BMW X8

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 37.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen C3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 7.04 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 7.31 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 6.65 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 7.04 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 7.20 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 6.65 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 6.98 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 6.97 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 6.65 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen to soon export C3 to African and ASEAN countries