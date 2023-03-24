CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Nexa achieves 20 lakh unit sales milestone

    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    - Nexa range to be expanded with Fronx and Jimny launch in India soon

    - Nexa range to be expanded with Fronx and Jimny launch in India soon

    - The chain contributed more than 20 per cent to Maruti’s sales in 2022-23

    Maruti Suzuki’s premium dealership chain, Nexa, has surpassed the 20 lakh unit sales milestone in India. The Nexa chain is currently spread across 440 in more than 280 cities. Additionally, Nexa’s sales contribution to Maruti grew from five per cent in 2015 to over 20 per cent in 2022-23. 

    The Nexa range of models currently includes the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, and Grand Vitara, and will soon be joined by the Fronx and Jimny five-door, both of which were unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023. Both models have already begun reaching local dealer facilities across the country. 

    Speaking on this milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Nexa was conceptualized in 2015 with a philosophy of providing unique experiences, along with innovative and intelligent technology through a diverse product portfolio. Every Nexa product is curated with the best of technology, design, and features for customers’ delight. The success of Nexa reaching the 2 million sales milestone is a testimony of our customers' love for our hi-tech and feature-packed offerings and premium experiences. Nexa has contributed to more than 20 per cent of total Maruti Suzuki sales and the numbers are going strong. With the recent unveiling of two new SUVs, Jimny and Fronx, the Nexa portfolio looks stronger than ever. Both have garnered combined booking numbers of over 38,000. We’re confident that the Nexa channel is poised for greater success in the upcoming year.”

