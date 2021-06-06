CarWale
    Hyundai Verna outsells Honda City in executive sedan segment in May 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Hyundai Verna leads sales in the executive sedan segment with 1,181-unit sales in May 2021 

    - Honda City and Skoda Rapid hold second and third place with 1,148-unit and 603-unit sales respectively

    Car sales in India have been affected due to the second wave of COVID-19. The executive sedan segment has been one of the worst affected categories last month with a significant drop in sales across all models. Hyundai Verna has outsold Honda City in May by just 33 units to emerge as the bestseller in the executive sedan segment. Hyundai Verna has witnessed 1,181-unit sales, while Honda City has registered 1,148-unit sales in May 2021. Skoda Rapid takes third place with 603-unit sales in India last month. 

    In terms of Month-on-Month (MoM) sales, Hyundai Verna has reported a 54 per cent drop in sales last month as compared to 2,552-unit sales in April 2021. Similarly, MoM sales for the Honda City have also dropped by 63 per cent in May 2021 as compared to 3,128-unit sales in April 2021. Skoda Rapid sales have dropped by 29 per cent with 602-unit sales last month as compared to 848-unit sales in the previous month.

    As major states in the country have announced plans to unlock in a phased manner, car sales are likely to improve in the days to come. It would be interesting to see if Honda City can regain its lost position in the country in June 2021.

