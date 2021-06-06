Ford’s upcoming full-size SUV Expedition spotted on test again

- New spy pictures show the new headlight treatment, along with several other features.

- The Expedition will also receive a refresh alongside the new Timberline model.

Earlier this year, we caught the upcoming Ford Expedition Timberline undergoing testing. That model was wearing a substantial amount of camouflage, preventing us from seeing many details of the vehicle. Now we have our first look at the Expedition Timberline with substantially less camo.

The prototype seen here, a refreshed 2022 model, clearly shows the new headlight treatment, along with several other features, including a unique grille treatment, high-clearance front fascia, and orange recovery hooks. There's also a set of black wheels wrapped in Goodyear Wrangler All Terrain tires along with a fixed running board. At the back, the rear bumper also gets the high clearance treatment, much like the front end.

These elements are essentially identical to what we're seeing on the Explorer Timberline, which Ford announced earlier this month. The Expedition will also receive a refresh alongside the new Timberline model, both expected for the 2022 model year.