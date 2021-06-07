Geneva Motor Show to return in 2022; official dates announced

- The 2022 Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) will be held between 19-27 February

- The organisers of the show have begun registrations for the event

The Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) will make a comeback next year after a hiatus of two years. The show was cancelled in 2019 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, while the 2020 edition was given a miss due to the lack of participants at the event.

According to the official website, the 2022 Geneva Motor Show will take place between 19 February and 27 February. The show will also host two press days, scheduled to take place on 17 and 18 February, 2022. The organising committee of the show has commenced registrations for the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandro Mesquita, CEO of GIMS, said, 'With the dispatch of the tender packages, we are now officially starting the organisation of GIMS 2022. My team and I can hardly wait to present our concept to the exhibitors and subsequently to the public. We really hope that the health situation and the corresponding policy regulations regarding COVID-19 will allow us to bring it to life.'