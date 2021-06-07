CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Geneva Motor Show to return in 2022; official dates announced

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    909 Views
    Geneva Motor Show to return in 2022; official dates announced

    - The 2022 Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) will be held between 19-27 February

    - The organisers of the show have begun registrations for the event

    The Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) will make a comeback next year after a hiatus of two years. The show was cancelled in 2019 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, while the 2020 edition was given a miss due to the lack of participants at the event.

    Front View

    According to the official website, the 2022 Geneva Motor Show will take place between 19 February and 27 February. The show will also host two press days, scheduled to take place on 17 and 18 February, 2022. The organising committee of the show has commenced registrations for the event.

    Speaking on the occasion, Sandro Mesquita, CEO of GIMS, said, 'With the dispatch of the tender packages, we are now officially starting the organisation of GIMS 2022. My team and I can hardly wait to present our concept to the exhibitors and subsequently to the public. We really hope that the health situation and the corresponding policy regulations regarding COVID-19 will allow us to bring it to life.'

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser teased; set to debut on 9 June
     Next 
    Hyundai Verna outsells Honda City in executive sedan segment in May 2021

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 58.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda New Octavia

    Skoda New Octavia

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 10th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Geneva Motor Show to return in 2022; official dates announced