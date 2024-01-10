Hyundai Verna available with discounts of up to Rs. 55,000 in January 2024

Verna prices in India start at Rs. 10.96 lakh

Offered in nine colours and six variants

Select Hyundai dealers are offering discounts on various models this month. Customers can avail of benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

In January this year, the Hyundai Verna is available with discounts of up to Rs. 55,000. The MY23 units get a cash discount of Rs. 55,000, while the MY24 units can be availed with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.

The Verna sedan, which is priced in India from Rs. 10.96 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, can be purchased with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine or 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor. Further, customers can choose from six variants, namely EX, S, SX, SX(O), SX Turbo, and SX(O) Turbo across nine paint options.