Hyundai Tucson launched: Why should you buy?

Hyundai India has recently launched its premium SUV, the Tucson in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 27.69 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The SUV is available in two variant options – Platinum and Signature. Further, the new Tucson is available in multiple colour options like Polar White (black roof option), Phantom Black, Amazon Grey, Fiery Red (black roof option), and Starry Night.

Read below to learn more about why you should consider buying the recently launched 2022 Hyundai Tucson.

What’s good about it?

The Tucson now offers over 60 Bluelink car features in addition to the features like rain-sensing wipers, hands-free smart power tailgate electric driver seat with memory function, an electric parking brake, and an eight-way adjustable passenger seat. Moreover, the second row in the updated Tucson now offers a reclining function, passenger seat walk-in device, and a 60:40 split folding rear seat.

Interestingly, the SUV offers a total of over 60 features, wherein the standard safety equipment includes six airbags, ESP, front and rear parking sensors, hill descent control, hill assist control, and blind spot monitor/ surround view monitor.

What’s not so good?

Unlike Hyundai Tucson’s competitors who offer multiple variant options, this SUV is limited to two variant options. Moreover, both the variants offer automatic transmission options as standard. Currently, the waiting period for this SUV stretches to over 10 months and the company plans to sell just 5,000 units of the vehicle per year.

Best variant to buy?

The Signature variant is a good option to consider as it comes equipped with multiple advanced driver assistance systems. Additionally, this variant also offers an eight-way adjustable passenger seat, passenger seat walk-in device, driver power seat memory function, ventilated and heated front seats, and hands-free smart power tailgate with height adjustment.

Specifications

Petrol

2.0-litre – 154bhp at 6,200rpm and 192Nm at 4,500rpm

Six-speed automatic transmission

Diesel

2.0-litre - 184bhp at 4,000rpm and 416Nm between 2,000 – 2,750rpm

Eight-speed automatic transmission

Did you know?

The Hyundai Tucson offers multiple drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport, and Smart). Further, depending on the variant it also offers multi-terrain modes for driving in different weather conditions (Snow, Mud, and Sand).