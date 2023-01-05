CarWale

    Hyundai to launch Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai to launch Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo 2023

    - Ioniq 5 to be launched at the Auto Expo 2023 on 11 January

    - Offers an ARAI-certified range of 631km

    Hyundai Motor India pulled the wraps off the India-spec Ioniq 5 in December 2022. The booking was soon underway for an amount of Rs 1 lakh. Now, the brand has confirmed the launch of the Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo 2023 on 11 January.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Underpinning the Ioniq 5 is the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). And in terms of dimensions, the all-electric crossover measures 4,635mm in length, 1,890mm in width, and 1,625mm in height, with a wheelbase of around 3,000mm. It will be available in three different exterior colour options, including Matte Gravity Gold, Optic White, and Midnight Black Pearl.

    The Ioniq 5 will be available in India in only one RWD long-range variant with a 72.6kWh battery pack and a rear-mounted permanent synchronous motor producing 216bhp and 350Nm of torque. The model has an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single charge.

    Dashboard

    The all-electric crossover is loaded with tech and it gets features like climate control, power seats, dual digital displays, Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, connected car technology, vehicle-to-load function (V2L) and more.

    The manufacturer provides a three-year or unlimited-kilometre warranty and an eight-year or 1,60,000km battery warranty. Furthermore, the company will provide two complimentary home chargers (3.3kW and 11kW) with one First Connect home visit within 15 days of the Ioniq 5's delivery. 

    Hyundai will reveal all the details at the launch of the Auto Expo 2023. But, based on what we know so far, the Ioniq 5 is being locally assembled here in India, so we expect it to be priced in the range of Rs 45 lakh to Rs 55 lakh. 

                 

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
