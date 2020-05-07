Hyundai releases first teaser for high performance i20N

-Third high performance N badged model in the Hyundai stable

-Will be launched later this year

Hyundai has released a teaser video for its high performance i20N hot hatchback ahead of a launch later this year. When launched, it will be the third N badged model and be offered with both performance and visual upgrades over the standard i20.

So far, we know that the i20N will be the Veloster’s 1.6-litre TGDi engine which produces 201bhp/265Nm. A seven-speed DSG and a six-speed manual are expected to be offered depending on the market.

As evinced from the teaser image and our many spy shots, the i20N will get a sporty exterior design but with all the hallmarks that have defined the i20 range which has now entered its third generation recently. We have gleaned details from various versions that have been spotted testing and you can read about that here.

The i20N will bea rival for the likes of the Polo GTI and the Ford Fiesta ST. Given the success of the i20, there will be potential for the i20N in the Indian market possibly in limited numbers to keep the name tag exclusive.