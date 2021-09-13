Hyundai i20 N Line driven - Now in Pictures

Hyundai's first 'Motorsport Inspired' hot hatch for the Indian market is here in the form of the i20 N Line. We recently drove it in Udaipur, a picturesque city of Rajasthan. You can read about our first impressions here. In the meanwhile, here are some pictures from the first drive. We’ve detailed its sportier exterior and interior as compared to the standard i20 hatchback.

This sportier i20 starts at a price of Rs 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way to Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the car began in the last week of August at Rs 25,000.

Only offered with the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine, customers can choose between the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) or a six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT).

This mill is tuned to produce 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. It's capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph within 9.9seconds, and ARAI claimed fuel efficiency is 20kmpl.

Featuring a two-tone bumper with red inserts, the fascia of the i20 N Line gets a chequered flag-inspired front grille. It also displays the N Line logo.

On the sides, you'll see the car rides on new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with an N Logo. They're equipped with red front brake callipers, while the side sill garnish also gets red inserts.

Inside its cabin, the design and layout are the same as the standard i20. Yet, N Logos, red ambient lighting, and chequered embossing on the seats add to the differentiation.