CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai i20 N Line driven - Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    273 Views
    Hyundai i20 N Line driven - Now in Pictures

    Hyundai's first 'Motorsport Inspired' hot hatch for the Indian market is here in the form of the i20 N Line. We recently drove it in Udaipur, a picturesque city of Rajasthan. You can read about our first impressions here. In the meanwhile, here are some pictures from the first drive. We’ve detailed its sportier exterior and interior as compared to the standard i20 hatchback.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    This sportier i20 starts at a price of Rs 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way to Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the car began in the last week of August at Rs 25,000. 

    Right Side View

    Only offered with the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine, customers can choose between the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) or a six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT).

    Left Side View

    This mill is tuned to produce 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. It's capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph within 9.9seconds, and ARAI claimed fuel efficiency is 20kmpl.

    Front View

    Featuring a two-tone bumper with red inserts, the fascia of the i20 N Line gets a chequered flag-inspired front grille. It also displays the N Line logo.

    Rear View

    On the sides, you'll see the car rides on new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with an N Logo. They're equipped with red front brake callipers, while the side sill garnish also gets red inserts.

    Front Row Seats

    Inside its cabin, the design and layout are the same as the standard i20. Yet, N Logos, red ambient lighting, and chequered embossing on the seats add to the differentiation.

    Second Row Seats

    Hyundai i20 N Line Image
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    ₹ 9.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz lists EQE sedan and EQB SUV on its India website

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai i20 N Line Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5618 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.85 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron GT

    Audi e-tron GT

    ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai i20 N Line Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.38 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.89 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.99 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.44 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.54 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.88 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.35 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.90 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.81 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5618 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai i20 N Line driven - Now in Pictures