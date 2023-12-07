CarWale
    Hyundai cars to get expensive from 1 January, 2024

    • Quantum of hike to be revealed next month
    • Creta facelift to debut on 16 January, 2024

    Hyundai India has announced that the brand will hike the prices of all its models from 1 January, 2024. While the exact quantum of the increase is not yet known, the brand has stated that the decision attributes to rising input costs and an increase in manufacturing parts.

    Besides this, Hyundai is also gearing up to debut the Creta facelift in India on 16 January, 2024. The updated model will boast of fresh exterior styling, new features, and the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine from the recently launched Verna and Alcazar.

    The brand recently delivered 1,100th unit of the Ioniq 5 to the actor, Shah Rukh Khan. Furthermore, the brand’s 3 models have been nominated for 2024 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY). While the Exter and Verna are strong contenders for the ICOTY title, the Ioniq 5 has been shortlisted under the Green Car of the Year category.

    Commenting on the price hike, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “At Hyundai Motor India, we always try to absorb the cost escalations to the extent possible and ensure continuous customer delight. However, it has now become imperative to pass on some portion of the rising input cost to the market through a minor price increase. The price hike will be effective from January 1st, 2024.”

