    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga accounts for 67,000 open bookings as of December 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga accounts for 67,000 open bookings as of December 2023
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Available in petrol and CNG guises

    Maruti Suzuki has rolled out the open bookings figure of the Ertiga. The open bookings for the Kia Carens rival account for 67,000 units as of December 2023. Apart from this, the manufacturer also stated that the demand and the waiting period for the CNG variants of the seven-seater MPV are comparatively longer than its petrol variants.

    Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available in LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus variants with prices starting from Rs. 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can choose the car from seven different exterior shades. This includes Pearl Metallic Autumn Red, Dignity Brown, Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Oxford Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, and Pearl Midnight Black.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Engine Shot

    The Ertiga comes powered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 102bhp and 137Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. Also on offer is a CNG variant that generates 87bhp and 121Nm of torque and comes solely paired with a manual gearbox.

