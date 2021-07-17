CarWale
    How to buy a used car: Top tips and tricks from The CarWale Podcast

    Aditya Nadkarni

    In the last episode, the hosts Sonam and Aditya shared a detailed new car buying guide. In Episode 8 of The CarWale Podcast, they take things one step further by telling you absolutely everything you need to know while purchasing a pre-owned car. What care should I take while buying a used car? What is the right price for a used car? How do I transfer the papers? Should I buy a now discontinued car? We answer all your queries.

    Used Car Buying Guide: Everything You Need To Know About Purchasing A Pre-Owned Vehicle | Episode 8 | The CarWale Podcast

    Factors to keep in mind while purchasing a used car

    Similar to a new car purchase, customers need to finalise a variety of factors before heading down to check a used car. Apart from budget, which is one of the most important factors, the buyer should also keep in mind the body style, fuel type, transmission type, and so on. Sellers in this category range from individual buyers to dealers to used car dealership chains.

    Check list: Exterior, interior, mechanicals, paperwork

    A checklist comes very handy when you’re having a look at what could possibly be your new car soon. A few things to check out in the car include the exterior for any kind of damage, paint discrepancies, tyre life while the interior can include checking the electronics, seat upholstery, and AC. Taking a test-drive is a must, as you might chance upon any type of rattling, loose panels, uneven ride quality, and much more.

    Have an extra pair of eyes to look out for issues, if any

    It is always recommended to have an extra pair of eyes in the form of a friend or a family member to accompany you when checking a used car. More brownie points if this family member or friend has in-depth knowledge of automobiles and can point out any shortcomings.

