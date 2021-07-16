BMW X1 20i Tech Edition - Top 4 highlights

BMW India has recently launched an X1 20i Tech Edition, which boasts added features, modern technology and powerful performance at an ex-showroom price of Rs 43 lakh. Let's take a look at the top four highlights of this limited-edition model.

1. Cosmetic enhancements

The most notable design change on the SUV is in terms of the new pattern of the 18-inch alloy wheels. It is exclusive to this trim and helps add a sportier element to the SUV.

2. Modern gadgetry

Inside its cabin, this Tech Edition comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, and a head-up display.

3. Enhanced audio equipment

The afore-mentioned infotainment system gets paired to a new 205-watt Hi-Fi sound system to cater to your entertainment and audio needs.

4. Exclusive colour options

Prospective buyers can have the X1 20i Tech in two colours - Alpine White and Phytonic Blue with Sensatec Oyster Black upholstery.