Honda WR-V facelift India launch on 2 July

- Honda WR-V facelift will be offered with petrol and diesel powertrains

- The model will receive an updated fascia over its predecessor

Honda Cars India will launch the BS6 WR-V facelift on 2 July. Bookings for the model have already commenced for an amount of Rs 21,000 and the WR-V facelift has also begun arriving at dealerships across the country.

Exterior highlights of the new Honda WR-V facelift include a new front grille, LED projector headlamps with DRLs, LED tail lights and LED fog lamps. Inside, the model will come equipped with cruise control and an electric sunroof.

The BS6 Honda WR-V facelift will be offered with two powertrains, 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. The former will produce 88bhp and 110Nm of torque while the latter will produce 98bhp and 200Nm of torque. The petrol and diesel units will reportedly return a fuel efficiency of 16.5kmpl and 23.7kmpl respectively.