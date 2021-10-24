Honda unveils ‘Sensing 360’ safety and driver-assistive system

- The system removes the blind spot around the vehicle

- To be first introduced in the Chinese market in 2022

- Application to be expanded to all models across major markets by 2030

In an effort to enhance the safety of road users, Honda Motor Company Limited has unveiled the ‘Sensing 360’ omnidirectional safety and driver-assistive system. The system claims to remove the blind spot around the vehicle, thereby easing the driver’s effort while driving. The Japanese automaker claims that the Honda Sensing 360 has further evolved from the previous system by expanding the sensing range omnidirectionally, rather than just the front and the rear of the vehicle. Moreover, it is believed that Honda has leveraged its knowledge and know-how amassed through the research and development of Level-3 automated driving technologies.

Sometime in 2022, Honda will commence the application of Sensing 360 in the Chinese market. By 2030, the application will be expanded to all models being sold across all the major markets. The Sensing 360 system utilises five units of the millimetre-wave radar in front and at each corner of the vehicle, in addition to the monocular camera (which is currently being used by the Honda Sensing system). The company claims that the expanded sensing range will now cover the blind spots around the vehicle which are difficult for the driver to visually check.

The key feature highlights of Honda Sensing 360 are as follows –

Advancement of Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

Front cross-traffic warning

Lane change collision mitigation

Active lane change assist

Cornering speed assist