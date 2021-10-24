CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Honda unveils ‘Sensing 360’ safety and driver-assistive system

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    112 Views
    Honda unveils ‘Sensing 360’ safety and driver-assistive system

    - The system removes the blind spot around the vehicle

    - To be first introduced in the Chinese market in 2022

    - Application to be expanded to all models across major markets by 2030 

    In an effort to enhance the safety of road users, Honda Motor Company Limited has unveiled the ‘Sensing 360’ omnidirectional safety and driver-assistive system. The system claims to remove the blind spot around the vehicle, thereby easing the driver’s effort while driving. The Japanese automaker claims that the Honda Sensing 360 has further evolved from the previous system by expanding the sensing range omnidirectionally, rather than just the front and the rear of the vehicle. Moreover, it is believed that Honda has leveraged its knowledge and know-how amassed through the research and development of Level-3 automated driving technologies.

    Sometime in 2022, Honda will commence the application of Sensing 360 in the Chinese market. By 2030, the application will be expanded to all models being sold across all the major markets. The Sensing 360 system utilises five units of the millimetre-wave radar in front and at each corner of the vehicle, in addition to the monocular camera (which is currently being used by the Honda Sensing system). The company claims that the expanded sensing range will now cover the blind spots around the vehicle which are difficult for the driver to visually check. 

    The key feature highlights of Honda Sensing 360 are as follows – 

    Advancement of Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

    Front cross-traffic warning 

    Lane change collision mitigation 

    Active lane change assist 

    Cornering speed assist

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Venue facelift in the works? Camouflaged car spied

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3109 Views
    18 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 10th November 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3109 Views
    18 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda unveils ‘Sensing 360’ safety and driver-assistive system