    Apollo Tyres introduces Vredestein range of premium tyres in India

    Jay Shah

    - Vredestein Ultrac and Ultrac Vorti range of tyres launched 

    - To cater luxury and high-end segments of passenger cars

    Apollo Tyres has extended its range of tyres for the luxury vehicle segment with the launch of the Vredestein brand in India. Acquired by Apollo in 2009, Vredestein is one of the oldest tyre manufacturing brands based in Europe. The Vredestein range of tyres will be manufactured locally in India and will cater to the premium space of passenger vehicles as well as two-wheelers. 

    The Vredestein brand has entered India with tyres ranging between 15-inch to 20-inch for the passenger vehicle segment. These are broadly divided into two sub-brands – Ultrac and Ultrac Vorti. While the Ultrac is aimed to cater to premium sedans and hatchbacks like Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Ultrac Vorti will serve the luxury carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, and Volvo

    Initially, Vredestein will make its tyres available in the replacement market and will further expand to supplying the range to carmakers as OE fitment in the coming months. Vredestein tyres will make use of Apollo’s existing sales and service network with plans of setting up specialist counters in future. 

    Commenting on the launch of the Vredestein brand in India, Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Apollo Tyres Ltd., said, “India has been witnessing high growth in the premium and luxury segment of cars, and also in the superbiking segment. This has prompted us to introduce this 100+ years old brand, Vredestein for the Indian customers. Vredestein is synonymous with premium styling and ultra high performance, which are the two most important factors considered by owners of luxury cars and superbikes. I am confident that, with Vredestein, a domestic international brand, we will become the dominant player in the luxury segment in India.”

