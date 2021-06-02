CarWale
    Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 33,496 in June 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 33,496 in June 2021

    - Discounts and benefits are on the Amaze, WR-V, and the Jazz

    - Offers vary by model or by variants and are valid till 30 June, 2021 

    As India gears up to gradually unlock in a phased manner while recovering from the second wave of COVID-19, Honda Cars India has announced lucrative discounts and benefits across its three popular models, which include the Amaze, WR-V, and the Jazz. Currently, there are no offers for the premium sedan, Honda City. Interested customers are advised to reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers. The below-mentioned offers and benefits are applicable till 30 June, 2021. 

    Honda Amaze, the compact sedan from the Japanese car manufacturer attracts benefits of up to Rs 33,496. The Amaze ‘V’ and the ‘VX’ manual petrol variants attract a cash discount of up to Rs 5,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 5,998. Additionally, the customers can avail of a car exchange discount worth Rs 10,000. The ‘S’ manual petrol variant attracts a car exchange discount of Rs 15,000, along with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 18,496. 

    Honda WR-V attracts benefits of up to Rs 22,158 across all petrol and diesel variants. The vehicle attracts a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories worth up to Rs 12,158, and a car exchange discount worth Rs 10,000. 

    All variants of the Honda Jazz attract benefits of up to Rs 21,908, this includes a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 11,908. Interested customers can additionally avail of a discount on car exchange worth Rs 10,000.

    Honda Amaze
