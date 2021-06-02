Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder to be launched in India on 8 June, 2021

- Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder was unveiled in May 2020

- The model is powered by a 601bhp 5.2-litre NA V10 engine

Lamborghini unveiled the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder back in May last year. The company is now all set to launch the open-top two-wheel-drive variant of the sports car in the country on 8 June, 2021.

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder, as the name suggests, features a convertible soft-top roof, which is also one of the model’s most significant feature highlights. The roof can be opened or closed up to speeds of 50kmph, and takes 17 seconds for either of the operations.

In terms of visual updates, the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder gets larger air intakes, a new front splitter with vertical fins, a gloss black bumper, and a new rear diffuser. The model also receives an electrically operated rear window that doubles up as a windshield, and it can be used all the time, whether the soft-top is up or down.

Under the hood of the 2021 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder is a 5.2-litre NA V10 engine that belts out 601bhp and 560Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.5 seconds, all the way up to an electronically limited top speed of 324kmph.

Compared to its Coupe sibling, the upcoming Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder gets an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and voice recognition. Also on offer are twin buttresses that are claimed to increase the downforce and improve the model’s aerodynamic efficiency.