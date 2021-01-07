CarWale
    Discounts up to Rs 38,000 on Honda City, Amaze, and WR-V in January 2021

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    378 Views
    Select Honda Car India dealerships are offering discounts across the product range in the first month of 2021. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

    The new fifth-gen Honda City is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000. The WR-V is offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, as well as a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

    Discounts on the Honda Amaze include a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The Jazz can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. There are no benefits on the fourth generation Honda City. Furthermore, the company recently discontinued the CR-V and Civic, details of which are available here.

