Citroen C5 Aircross to be launched in India in Q1 of 2021

Groupe PSA owned brand, Citroen will launch the much-awaited C5 Aircross in India in the first quarter of 2021. The vehicle was previously scheduled for launch in the country before the end of 2020. Ahead of the anticipated launch sometime soon, the Citroen C5 Aircross has been spied testing on numerous occasions.

The Citroen C5 Aircross features a distinctive split headlamp design on the front along with short overhangs at the front and rear. The vehicle gets a masculine bonnet and a sweeping grille for a sporty stance. Recently, the SUV was spied in dual-tone body colour with bold C-shaped chrome insert around the windows. In terms of dimensions, the C5 Aircross measures 4,500mm in length, 1,840mm in width and 1,670mm in height.

As for the interior, the C5 Aircross will be introduced with premium leather upholstery and a large dual-tone dashboard that houses a large eight-inch infotainment screen in the centre. Additionally, the vehicle also gets multiple vertically stacked rectangular-shaped AC vents. In terms of safety, the SUV will get safety features in the form of multiple airbags, blind spot assist, hill-hold assist, traffic detection and more.

Although engine options remain unannounced for now, we expect the vehicle to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 128bhp of power, while the diesel variant is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre engine that produces 178bhp of power. The vehicle will be available in six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic options.