CarWale’s top YouTube video recommendations for 27 March 2020

With the Coronavirus lockdown, we as responsible citizens should do our bit and stay at home. But being quarantined in your respective houses need not be boring, even if you love open roads as much as we do. So CarWale has concocted an assortment of YouTube recommendations for you to sit back, relax, and enjoy as you do your bit to save the world during this quarantine period.

Mahindra Alturas G4 | Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

As much as we enjoyed making this review, we are sure you’d enjoy watching it too. Shot when the monsoon was bidding goodbye, the Sky Gods were extra generous that day as can be seen in the video. The icing on the cake is our editor Vikrant’s crisp delivery and subtle humour, both of which will surely keep you hooked. Do let us know what you enjoyed in this video in the comment section.

Escaping the Ring with the BMW M4 CS and Pennzoil Synthetics

Part of a four-episode series powered by Pennzoil Oil, this video is filled with adrenaline-pumping action. Not only is it brilliantly shot, with understated contrast in the scene, spot-on use of slow motion, and brilliant sound, it is just music to a car guy’s ears with those screeching tyres, shifting gears, engine redlining, exhaust burble and more. Apart from being a visual delight, this video series also delivers a short story, if the action-packed drama wasn’t enough for you.

Other videos of the series -

The Last Viper

Airlift Drift

Joyride Ferrari

Top 10 Moments of Ayrton Senna Brilliance

If you search Ayrton Senna on YouTube, there will be thousands of videos which shows you how Senna was not an ordinary human. So to sum it up, we recommend watching this ensemble video by official Formula 1 channel showing the brilliance of Ayrton Senna throughout his career. And if you aren’t aware of why Ayrton Senna was the best driver the world has ever seen, this is where you should start to know him. May his soul keep driving just as aggressively in the heavens above.