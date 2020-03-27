Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • BS6 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 MPI: Variants explained

BS6 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 MPI: Variants explained

March 27, 2020, 05:25 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
8139 Views
BS6 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 MPI: Variants explained

Volkswagen India launched the BS6-compliant version of the Polo earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs 5.82 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine that produces 75bhp and 95Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission.

The BS6 Volkswagen Polo is offered in three variants including Trendline, Comfortline and Highline Plus. Following are the variant-wise features of the BS6 Volkswagen Polo MPI.

BS6 Polo Trendline

Blacked out headlamps

Honeycomb front grille         

GTI inspired bumper

Body coloured door handles and ORVMs

14-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers

Black and grey interior theme

Flat-bottom steering wheel

Height adjustable driver seat

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

Digital clock and fuel gauge

Manually adjustable ORVMs

Rear parking sensors

Dual airbags

ABS

Anti-glare IRVM

BS6 Polo Comfortline

15-inch Razor alloy wheels

Ambient lighting

Cooled glove-box with light

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Power windows for all four doors

Rear defogger

Rear windshield wash and wiper

Remote central locking

Speed sensing auto door locks

USB, Aux-IN and Bluetooth connectivity with four speakers

Front fog lamps

BS6 Polo Highline Plus

16-inch Portago alloy wheels

Cornering lights

Moonstone finish on front centre console

Chrome interior accents

Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob with Piano black finish

12V charging point in centre arm-rest

Cruise control

Rain sensing wipers

Climate control

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Remote controlled opening and closing windows

Front centre arm-rest with rear AC vents

Touchscreen infotainment system with Voice command, MirrorLink, Apple Carplay and Android Auto

Steering mounted controls

Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Volkswagen
  • Polo
  • Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.99 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.07 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.44 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.81 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.94 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.47 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.84 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.47 Lakh onwards

