BS6 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 MPI: Variants explained

Volkswagen India launched the BS6-compliant version of the Polo earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs 5.82 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine that produces 75bhp and 95Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission.
The BS6 Volkswagen Polo is offered in three variants including Trendline, Comfortline and Highline Plus. Following are the variant-wise features of the BS6 Volkswagen Polo MPI.
BS6 Polo Trendline
Blacked out headlamps
Honeycomb front grille
GTI inspired bumper
Body coloured door handles and ORVMs
14-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers
Black and grey interior theme
Flat-bottom steering wheel
Height adjustable driver seat
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering
Digital clock and fuel gauge
Manually adjustable ORVMs
Rear parking sensors
Dual airbags
ABS
Anti-glare IRVM
BS6 Polo Comfortline
15-inch Razor alloy wheels
Ambient lighting
Cooled glove-box with light
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Power windows for all four doors
Rear defogger
Rear windshield wash and wiper
Remote central locking
Speed sensing auto door locks
USB, Aux-IN and Bluetooth connectivity with four speakers
Front fog lamps
BS6 Polo Highline Plus
16-inch Portago alloy wheels
Cornering lights
Moonstone finish on front centre console
Chrome interior accents
Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob with Piano black finish
12V charging point in centre arm-rest
Cruise control
Rain sensing wipers
Climate control
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Remote controlled opening and closing windows
Front centre arm-rest with rear AC vents
Touchscreen infotainment system with Voice command, MirrorLink, Apple Carplay and Android Auto
Steering mounted controls
Auto-dimming IRVM