Lamborghini Aventador SVJ recalled due to possible internal door handle failure

March 27, 2020, 04:42 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ recalled due to possible internal door handle failure

- 26 units of the Aventador SVJ and SVJ Roadster have been recalled

- The defective part will be replaced free of cost

Lamborghini has officially recalled a select batch of the Aventador SVJ due to a possible defect in the internal door handle. A total of 26 units manufactured between 3 December 2019 and 22 January 2020 have been affected due to the recall.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), during the assembly a non-properly trained new operator may have not correctly engaged the bowden cable pin inside the internal door handles. This may lead to a risk of the door not opening from inside. That said, Lamborghini will rectify the issue by replacing the part in question free of charge.

An official statement by the NHTSA said, “Over time the internal door handle mechanism may fail and the door cannot be unlocked from the inside, posing an entrapment risk. This failure could lead to the inability to operate the handles from inside the vehicle with a safety risk in case of emergency. The outside handles operation is guaranteed by a different component and its functionality is not affected. Therefore, it is still possible to open the doors normally from the outside.”

  • Lamborghini
  • Lamborghini Aventador
  • Aventador
