BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift prices start at Rs 7.76 lakh

- BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift to be offered in three variants

- Model is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine

Mahindra has discreetly introduced the BS6-compliant Bolero facelift in India, with prices starting at Rs 7.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The model will be available in three variants including B4, B6 and B6 (O).

The facelifted Mahindra Bolero is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine that produces 75bhp at 3,600rpm and 210Nm of torque between 1,600-2,200rpm. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual transmission.

Design updates to the BS6 Bolero facelift from Mahindra include a redesigned fascia with a new bumper, new grille and new headlamps. Feature highlights of the model include static bending headlamps, fog lamps, rear washer and wiper and fabric seats. Also on offer will be a Driver Information System with features such as distance travelled, distance to empty, gear indicator, door ajar indicator and digital clock with day and date.

Following are the variant wise prices of the BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift (all prices, ex-showroom, Mumbai):

BS6 Bolero facelift B4: Rs 7.76 lakh

BS6 Bolero facelift B6: Rs 8.42 lakh

BS6 Bolero facelift B6 (O): Rs 8.78 lakh