BS6 Hyundai Elantra diesel: Variants explained

Hyundai India has officially revealed the specifications of the diesel powered Elantra ahead of its launch that could take place after the lockdown is lifted. The model was previously offered exclusively with a 2.0-litre petrol engine.

The Hyundai Elantra diesel variant is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre motor that produces 112bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic unit. Following are the variant-wise features of the diesel powered Elantra, which will be offered in two trims including SX MT and SX (O) AT.

Elantra BS6 diesel SX MT

Six airbags

ABS with EBD

Reverse parking sensors with camera

ESC

VSM

HAC

Impact sensing door unlock and speed sensing auto door lock

Clutch lock

Rear defogger with timer

Front auto defogger

Front seat-belt pre-tensioners

Height adjustable front seat-belts

IRVM with telematics switches

Front and rear disc brakes

Projector headlamps

Halogen DRLs

LED tail lights

Electric sunroof

16-inch alloy wheels

Beige and black interiors

Leather wrapped gear knob

Height adjustable driver seat (manual)

Dual zone climate control

Rear AC vents

Cooled glove-box

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

Eight inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, BlueLink and Bluetooth connectivity

Hands-free smart trunk

Cruise control

Smart key with push-button start

Steering mounted controls

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Tinted glass

Front centre arm-rest with storage

Elantra BS6 diesel SX (O) AT

Front parking sensors

Electronic type shift lock

TPMS

LED headlamps

LED DRLs

Leather upholstery

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Instrument cluster with colour display

10-way power adjustable driver seat with electric lumbar support

Ventilated front seats

Driver mode select

Sliding function for front arm-rest

Wireless charger

USB charger