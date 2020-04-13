Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Hyundai Elantra diesel: Variants explained

BS6 Hyundai Elantra diesel: Variants explained

April 13, 2020, 07:09 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
770 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 Hyundai Elantra diesel: Variants explained

Hyundai India has officially revealed the specifications of the diesel powered Elantra ahead of its launch that could take place after the lockdown is lifted. The model was previously offered exclusively with a 2.0-litre petrol engine.

The Hyundai Elantra diesel variant is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre motor that produces 112bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic unit. Following are the variant-wise features of the diesel powered Elantra, which will be offered in two trims including SX MT and SX (O) AT.

Elantra BS6 diesel SX MT

Six airbags

ABS with EBD

Reverse parking sensors with camera

ESC

VSM

HAC

Impact sensing door unlock and speed sensing auto door lock

Clutch lock

Rear defogger with timer

Front auto defogger

Front seat-belt pre-tensioners

Height adjustable front seat-belts

IRVM with telematics switches

Front and rear disc brakes

Projector headlamps

Halogen DRLs 

LED tail lights

Electric sunroof

16-inch alloy wheels

Beige and black interiors

Leather wrapped gear knob

Height adjustable driver seat (manual)

Dual zone climate control

Rear AC vents

Cooled glove-box

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

Eight inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, BlueLink and Bluetooth connectivity

Hands-free smart trunk

Cruise control

Smart key with push-button start

Steering mounted controls

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Tinted glass

Front centre arm-rest with storage

Elantra BS6 diesel SX (O) AT

Front parking sensors

Electronic type shift lock

TPMS

LED headlamps

LED DRLs

Leather upholstery

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Instrument cluster with colour display

10-way power adjustable driver seat with electric lumbar support

Ventilated front seats

Driver mode select

Sliding function for front arm-rest            

Wireless charger

USB charger

  • Hyundai
  • hyundai elantra
  • elantra
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Hyundai Elantra Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 18.85 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 20.02 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 18.56 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 19.02 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 19.21 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 17.96 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 19.35 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 17.76 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 17.66 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

50 Likes
47988 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2136 Likes
406812 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in