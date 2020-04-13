BS6 Hyundai Elantra diesel: Variants explained

Hyundai India has officially revealed the specifications of the diesel powered Elantra ahead of its launch that could take place after the lockdown is lifted. The model was previously offered exclusively with a 2.0-litre petrol engine.
The Hyundai Elantra diesel variant is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre motor that produces 112bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic unit. Following are the variant-wise features of the diesel powered Elantra, which will be offered in two trims including SX MT and SX (O) AT.
Elantra BS6 diesel SX MT
Six airbags
ABS with EBD
Reverse parking sensors with camera
ESC
VSM
HAC
Impact sensing door unlock and speed sensing auto door lock
Clutch lock
Rear defogger with timer
Front auto defogger
Front seat-belt pre-tensioners
Height adjustable front seat-belts
IRVM with telematics switches
Front and rear disc brakes
Projector headlamps
Halogen DRLs
LED tail lights
Electric sunroof
16-inch alloy wheels
Beige and black interiors
Leather wrapped gear knob
Height adjustable driver seat (manual)
Dual zone climate control
Rear AC vents
Cooled glove-box
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering
Eight inch touchscreen infotainment system
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, BlueLink and Bluetooth connectivity
Hands-free smart trunk
Cruise control
Smart key with push-button start
Steering mounted controls
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Tinted glass
Front centre arm-rest with storage
Elantra BS6 diesel SX (O) AT
Front parking sensors
Electronic type shift lock
TPMS
LED headlamps
LED DRLs
Leather upholstery
Leather wrapped steering wheel
Instrument cluster with colour display
10-way power adjustable driver seat with electric lumbar support
Ventilated front seats
Driver mode select
Sliding function for front arm-rest
Wireless charger
USB charger