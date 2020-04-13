Please Tell Us Your City

BS6 MG Hector launched: Why should you buy?

April 13, 2020, 05:53 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
1387 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 MG Hector launched: Why should you buy?

MG Motor India recently launched the BS6 diesel version of the Hector, priced between Rs 13.88 lakh to Rs 17.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Priced competitively, the Hector competes against the likes of the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson.

What’s good about it?

Despite the BS6 update, prices of the Hector have gone up by only around Rs 45,000, which is lower than the figures predicted. What’s more, even the base version packs features like keyless entry, disc brakes all around, ESP, traction control, hill hold control and more. The top-spec trim comes with connected car tech, panoramic sunroof, six airbags, automatic AC, 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, electrically-adjustable front seats and more.

What’s not so good?

Now, although the MG Hector is well-packaged, the diesel version is only offered with a six-speed manual gearbox. Customers willing to buy a diesel automatic will have to look at the Tata Harrier or the Jeep Compass.

Best variant to buy?

We will recommend the top-spec Sharp trim as it comes packed with all the bells and whistles that the Hector has to offer. However, if you are on a budget, it would be a good idea to consider the Smart trim, which misses features like automatic climate control, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

Specification

2.0-litre BS6 turbocharged diesel motor - 168bhp at 3750rpm and 350Nm at 1750rpm

Six-speed manual transmission

Did you know?

The MG Hector is a badge-engineered version of the SAIC-developed Baojun 530. It is also sold as the Wuling Almaz in Indonesia and as the Chevrolet Captiva in Thailand and the Latin American markets.

  • MG
  • MG Hector
  • Hector
  • MG Hector BS6 Diesel
MG Hector Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 15.07 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.93 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 14.88 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 15.02 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.35 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 14.21 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 15.45 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 14.24 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 14.21 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

86 Likes
142550 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

361 Likes
180217 Views

