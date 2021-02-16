CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX variant launched in India at Rs 56.50 lakh

    BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX variant launched in India at Rs 56.50 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    4,140 Views
    BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX variant launched in India at Rs 56.50 lakh

    - The BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX is powered by a 248bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine

    - The model was previously available only in two variants

    BMW has launched a new variant in the X3 line-up, known as the X3 xDrive30i SportX, with prices starting at Rs 56.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV was previously available in two variants, known as X3 30i Luxury Line and X3 20d Luxury Line.

    Exterior highlights of the BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX include the signature kidney grille design, Black High-Gloss elements across the body, LED headlamps with cornering function, LED fog lights, chrome-finished exhaust pipes, LED tail lights, aluminium roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Inside, the BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX comes equipped with features such as Sport seats, Sport leather steering wheel, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with navigation, panoramic sunroof, three-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, automatic tail gate, rear view camera with Park Assist, a 205W music system, paddle shifters, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

    Under the hood of the BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX is the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 248bhp and 350Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The model comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling the SUV to sprint from 0-100kmph in 6.3 seconds.

    BMW X3 Image
    BMW X3
    ₹ 56.50 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • BMW
    • bmw x3
    • x3
    • X3 xDrive30i SportX
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    BMW X3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 67.02 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 70.96 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 65.36 Lakh
    Pune₹ 67.02 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 67.58 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 62.63 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 68.15 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 62.78 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 63.63 Lakh
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 37.18 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 18.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 22nd February 2021
    All Upcoming Cars