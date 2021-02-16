BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX variant launched in India at Rs 56.50 lakh

- The BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX is powered by a 248bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine

- The model was previously available only in two variants

BMW has launched a new variant in the X3 line-up, known as the X3 xDrive30i SportX, with prices starting at Rs 56.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV was previously available in two variants, known as X3 30i Luxury Line and X3 20d Luxury Line.

Exterior highlights of the BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX include the signature kidney grille design, Black High-Gloss elements across the body, LED headlamps with cornering function, LED fog lights, chrome-finished exhaust pipes, LED tail lights, aluminium roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX comes equipped with features such as Sport seats, Sport leather steering wheel, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with navigation, panoramic sunroof, three-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, automatic tail gate, rear view camera with Park Assist, a 205W music system, paddle shifters, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Under the hood of the BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX is the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 248bhp and 350Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The model comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling the SUV to sprint from 0-100kmph in 6.3 seconds.