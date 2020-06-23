BMW cars to soon get Apple CarKey

- User can unlock their vehicle with the iPhone or Apple Watch

- BMW 5 Series facelift will be the first vehicle from the company to get the Digital Key feature

Apple has announced the CarKey feature, which allows the user to unlock their vehicle with the iPhone or the Apple Watch. German car manufacturer, BMW has collaborated with Apple to introduce the Apple CarKey, a virtual car key function for its upcoming vehicles. The upcoming BMW 5 Series facelift will be the first model from the company to get the Apple CarKey. It is believed that BMW will call this the Digital Key feature in the upcoming models.

The CarKey feature is available with the new iOS 14, but it will also be compatible with devices running the iOS 13. BMW will introduce the Digital Key feature across its wide range of models that are sold in 45 countries, manufactured after 1 July 2020. Compatible iPhone models will be iPhone XR, iPhone XS and Apple Watch Series 5.

The new Digital Key feature highlights are as follows –

- Power reserve for iPhone where car keys can still function for up to five hours after the phone turns off

- Allows access sharing with up to five friends via iMessage

- Storage in the Secure Element of iPhone and access through Apple Wallet

Under the collaboration, BMW electric vehicles will also get a new feature that accounts for when and where to charge during a long journey. It allows drivers to plan their trip in advance by entering the destination in the Apple CarPlay or the iPhone. Either way, the Apple Maps will recommend the optimal route based on electric range and charging stations on the way. The 2021 BMW i4 will be the first electric vehicle from BMW to get this feature.