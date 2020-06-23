Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW cars to soon get Apple CarKey

BMW cars to soon get Apple CarKey

June 23, 2020, 08:30 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
668 Views
Write a comment
BMW cars to soon get Apple CarKey

- User can unlock their vehicle with the iPhone or Apple Watch

- BMW 5 Series facelift will be the first vehicle from the company to get the Digital Key feature

Apple has announced the CarKey feature, which allows the user to unlock their vehicle with the iPhone or the Apple Watch. German car manufacturer, BMW has collaborated with Apple to introduce the Apple CarKey, a virtual car key function for its upcoming vehicles. The upcoming BMW 5 Series facelift will be the first model from the company to get the Apple CarKey. It is believed that BMW will call this the Digital Key feature in the upcoming models. 

The CarKey feature is available with the new iOS 14, but it will also be compatible with devices running the iOS 13. BMW will introduce the Digital Key feature across its wide range of models that are sold in 45 countries, manufactured after 1 July 2020. Compatible iPhone models will be iPhone XR, iPhone XS and Apple Watch Series 5. 

The new Digital Key feature highlights are as follows –

- Power reserve for iPhone where car keys can still function for up to five hours after the phone turns off

- Allows access sharing with up to five friends via iMessage 

- Storage in the Secure Element of iPhone and access through Apple Wallet 

Under the collaboration, BMW electric vehicles will also get a new feature that accounts for when and where to charge during a long journey. It allows drivers to plan their trip in advance by entering the destination in the Apple CarPlay or the iPhone. Either way, the Apple Maps will recommend the optimal route based on electric range and charging stations on the way. The 2021 BMW i4 will be the first electric vehicle from BMW to get this feature.

  • BMW
  • 5-series
  • BMW 5-Series
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

BMW 5 Series Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 66.42 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 70.55 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 64.08 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 65.83 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 66.39 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 61.53 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 66.94 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 61.68 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 62.51 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

189 Likes
25205 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

324 Likes
38564 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in