Audi S5 Sportback to be launched in India during the festive season

- Audi S5 Sportback teased during the launch of the Q2 SUV

- The model will be powered by a 349bhp 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Audi India had launched the Q2 in the country last week, with prices starting at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom), details of which are available here. During the launch event, the company also shared a teaser image of its next product to debut in the market.

As seen in the teaser image, the new Audi S5 Sportback will be the next addition to the brand’s model range in India, with a launch expected in the festive season. The teaser image of the model reveals a few features such as the large single-frame grille, LED DRLs and headlamps, large alloy wheels, sloping roof-line, and blacked-out ORVMs.

A few other feature highlights of the new Audi S5 Sportback include LED tail lights, quad-tip exhausts, virtual cockpit, flat-bottom steering wheel, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, multi-zone climate control, as well as Alcantara and carbon-fibre inserts.

Under the hood of the upcoming Audi S5 Sportback will be a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine capable of producing 349bhp and 500Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds. The model will also come equipped with drive modes that include Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, and Individual.