Audi S5 Sportback launched: Now in Pictures

Audi has launched the S5 Sportback in India with a starting price of Rs 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The S5 is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 motor belting out 349bhp and 500Nm of torque to all four wheels via Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive setup. Let us have a look at its details through a picture gallery.

The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback is updated with a more striking and aggressive looking front. The strong crease lines of the bonnet flow down towards the large front grille flanked by sharp matrix LED headlights with eye brow-shaped LED DRLs.

The side profile is dominated by the sloping roof which gives it the ‘Sportback’ look. A single body line runs seamlessly across the body merging fore and aft with the light clusters. It sits on a comfortable set of 19-inch graphite grey alloy wheels.

The rear is dominated by sleek LED tail lamps with graphic design. The boot is accentuated with the lip spoiler while the rear bumper houses the quad exhaust tail pipes.

On the inside, the seat upholstery can be had either in leather or Alcantara with Rotor Grey or Black colour. Other highlights include three-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, 30-colour ambient lighting, and electrically adjustable front sport seats.

The S5 also gets the virtual cockpit with a 12-inch digital driver’s display with three customisable views. The 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system is equipped with MMI navigation system while the music duties are handled by Bang & Olufsen 19-speaker stereo system.

Under the bonnet, the 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 makes 349bhp and 500Nm of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with Quattro all-wheel-drive system. It also comes equipped with S Sports suspension with an option to upgrade with Damper Control.