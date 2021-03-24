CarWale
    Audi S5 Sportback – Engine, transmission and specs detailed

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Audi has launched the all-new S5 Sportback in India with a price tag of Rs 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The S5 Sportback is a high-performance version of the A5 saloon and is thus equipped with some special S specific design elements for a sportier appearance. Now, let us shed some light on the engine, transmission and specs of the S5 Sportback.

    Engine

    The new Audi S5 Sportback is powered by a front-mounted 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine. In a departure from tradition, the model ditches a supercharged V6 for a turbocharged unit, mainly in the pursuit of better efficiency and lower emissions.

    This engine produces 349bhp power between 5,400 to 6,400rpm and 500Nm of torque between 1,370 to 4,500rpm. Audi claims that the S5 Sportback can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds. It has an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph. 

    Transmission

    The 3.0-litre V6 engine of the S5 Sportback is mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox which works with a hydraulic torque converter with lock-up clutch system. All the power from the V6 is delivered to four wheels via Audi’s signature permanent ‘quattro’ four-wheel-drive system. 

    The quattro four-wheel-drive system is designed for better efficiency and also helps to improve traction and driving dynamics. It works along with ESC and other control units, analysing vehicle data such as steering wheel input, acceleration and engine torque every 10 milliseconds. Therefore, the quattro system can react in a fraction of a second if the wheels go from dry asphalt to a sheet of ice. With the quattro system activated you can drive on slush or snow-covered roads safely.

    Suspension

    The S5 Sportback comes standard with S sports suspension, which is lower and stiffer than that of the A5. Audi is also offering damper control as a piece of optional equipment along with the suspension. This set up electronically adjusts the shock valves depending on the road condition, inputs from driver control and Audi drive select system. 

    The S Sports suspension is developed for drivers for better ride and handling. The continuously adaptive dampers examine data from your input and drive mode and then changes the damper settings accordingly. Apart from that, the S5 Sportback also comes with tubular anti-roll bars at the front and back for better stability around corners.

