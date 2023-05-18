Audi introduces the ‘Charge my Audi’ initiative for e-tron owners

- Audi owners to get complimentary charging till August 2023

- The new Q8 e-tron will launch later this year

Audi India has launched a new initiative called ‘Charge my Audi’ on its myAudiConnect smartphone app. This is a one-stop application to access multiple charging stations across the country along with many other benefits.

Benefits and charging network of Audi India

With this new initiative, e-tron owners can benefit from features like a convenient route planner, real-time charging status, start and stop charging function, and an all-in-one payment gateway. Audi has collaborated with Aargo EV Smart, Charge Zone, LionCharge, Relux Electric, and Zeon Charging to provide charging facilities to Audi owners. Currently, the automaker has 750 charging points exclusively available for e-tron owners across India.

Audi’s current electric portfolio in India

Audi currently sells the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT in the country. Moreover, the brand will launch the new Audi Q8 e-tron in India later this year.

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Audi India is focused on customer-centricity. We are continuously evaluating and introducing solutions for our customers that make the ownership experience hassle-free. ‘Charge my Audi’ is a one-of-a-kind, industry-first initiative that maximises customer convenience. Ever since we introduced the e-tron to India, we have focused on building a comprehensive ecosystem to support the transition to electric mobility.”