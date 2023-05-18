CarWale
    AD

    Audi introduces the ‘Charge my Audi’ initiative for e-tron owners

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    396 Views
    Audi introduces the ‘Charge my Audi’ initiative for e-tron owners

    - Audi owners to get complimentary charging till August 2023

    - The new Q8 e-tron will launch later this year

    Audi India has launched a new initiative called ‘Charge my Audi’ on its myAudiConnect smartphone app. This is a one-stop application to access multiple charging stations across the country along with many other benefits.

    Audi EV Car Charging Input Plug

    Benefits and charging network of Audi India 

    With this new initiative, e-tron owners can benefit from features like a convenient route planner, real-time charging status, start and stop charging function, and an all-in-one payment gateway. Audi has collaborated with Aargo EV Smart, Charge Zone, LionCharge, Relux Electric, and Zeon Charging to provide charging facilities to Audi owners. Currently, the automaker has 750 charging points exclusively available for e-tron owners across India.

    Audi’s current electric portfolio in India

    Audi currently sells the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT in the country. Moreover, the brand will launch the new Audi Q8 e-tron in India later this year.

    Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Audi India is focused on customer-centricity. We are continuously evaluating and introducing solutions for our customers that make the ownership experience hassle-free. ‘Charge my Audi’ is a one-of-a-kind, industry-first initiative that maximises customer convenience. Ever since we introduced the e-tron to India, we have focused on building a comprehensive ecosystem to support the transition to electric mobility.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Nexon prices in top 10 cities across India
     Next 
    Nissan Magnite attracts heavy discounts in May 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    By CarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    3011 Views
    17 Likes
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    youtube-icon
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5207 Views
    14 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    By CarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    3011 Views
    17 Likes
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    youtube-icon
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5207 Views
    14 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi introduces the ‘Charge my Audi’ initiative for e-tron owners