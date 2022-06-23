CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Audi India rolls out Club Rewards program for its patrons

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    241 Views
    Audi India rolls out Club Rewards program for its patrons

    - Available for existing, new, and Approved: plus customers 

    - Provides access to exclusive previews, latest campaigns, and offers

    Audi India has rolled out the ‘Audi Club Rewards’ program for its customers in the country. The rewards program is available for all existing customers, Audi Approved: plus owners, and future customers. 

    Under Audi Club Rewards, vehicle owners will have access to a host of benefits like welcome privileges, earning rewards, referral rewards, partner benefits, and product and service advantages. Customers can earn reward points every time they buy products, merchandise, accessories, service packages, and extended warranty. The redeemed points can then be utilised on several Audi products and services. 

    Audi Front View

    Further, Audi customers can view and manage the earned rewards on the ‘myAudi Connect’ application. Members will also be entitled for exclusive previews and access to the latest campaigns and offers. 

    Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today, we are taking forward our human-centric strategy with the launch of a segment-first, loyalty program for our customers, the Audi Club Rewards. Audi Club Rewards offers unique experiences, partner privileges, reward points, and much more. At Audi India, we are expanding beyond products, to become a lifestyle service provider. We are enhancing the ownership experience for our customers and with Audi Club Rewards segment-first privileges, we are setting benchmarks in the luxury automobile segment. We are confident that our customers can look forward to rewarding luxury experiences.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    One lakh units of Skoda Octavia sold in India: Our top drive reviews
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki gets 4500 bookings for the Brezza on the first day

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2938 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2938 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi India rolls out Club Rewards program for its patrons