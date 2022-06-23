Audi India rolls out Club Rewards program for its patrons

- Available for existing, new, and Approved: plus customers

- Provides access to exclusive previews, latest campaigns, and offers

Audi India has rolled out the ‘Audi Club Rewards’ program for its customers in the country. The rewards program is available for all existing customers, Audi Approved: plus owners, and future customers.

Under Audi Club Rewards, vehicle owners will have access to a host of benefits like welcome privileges, earning rewards, referral rewards, partner benefits, and product and service advantages. Customers can earn reward points every time they buy products, merchandise, accessories, service packages, and extended warranty. The redeemed points can then be utilised on several Audi products and services.

Further, Audi customers can view and manage the earned rewards on the ‘myAudi Connect’ application. Members will also be entitled for exclusive previews and access to the latest campaigns and offers.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today, we are taking forward our human-centric strategy with the launch of a segment-first, loyalty program for our customers, the Audi Club Rewards. Audi Club Rewards offers unique experiences, partner privileges, reward points, and much more. At Audi India, we are expanding beyond products, to become a lifestyle service provider. We are enhancing the ownership experience for our customers and with Audi Club Rewards segment-first privileges, we are setting benchmarks in the luxury automobile segment. We are confident that our customers can look forward to rewarding luxury experiences.”