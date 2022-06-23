CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki gets 4500 bookings for the Brezza on the first day

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    904 Views
    Maruti Suzuki gets 4500 bookings for the Brezza on the first day

    -Will be launched in India on 30 June 2022

    -Four variants with one engine and two gearbox options 

    Maruti Suzuki has got 4500 bookings for the Brezza on the first day itself. The company has also said that those who have booked the pre-facelift Brezza will be able to convert their bookings to the new Brezza. The amount is currently set at Rs 11,000. 

    The compact SUV, now officially called the Brezza, will be launched in India on 30 June 2022 and will be offered in four variants with one and two gearbox options. Images of the Brezza have leaked and indicate an evolutionary design for this updated version of the compact SUV. Maruti has already confirmed that it will get an electric sunroof, 360-degree camera and a Head-up display. 

    The engine on offer will be Maruti Suzuki’s 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 102bhp/136.8Nm of torque and can be had with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters. The Brezza is a rival for the Kia Sonet, Honda WR-V, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Audi India rolls out Club Rewards program for its patrons
     Next 
    New Citroen C3 unofficial bookings open ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    4828 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    4828 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki gets 4500 bookings for the Brezza on the first day