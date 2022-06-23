Maruti Suzuki gets 4500 bookings for the Brezza on the first day

-Will be launched in India on 30 June 2022

-Four variants with one engine and two gearbox options

Maruti Suzuki has got 4500 bookings for the Brezza on the first day itself. The company has also said that those who have booked the pre-facelift Brezza will be able to convert their bookings to the new Brezza. The amount is currently set at Rs 11,000.

The compact SUV, now officially called the Brezza, will be launched in India on 30 June 2022 and will be offered in four variants with one and two gearbox options. Images of the Brezza have leaked and indicate an evolutionary design for this updated version of the compact SUV. Maruti has already confirmed that it will get an electric sunroof, 360-degree camera and a Head-up display.

The engine on offer will be Maruti Suzuki’s 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 102bhp/136.8Nm of torque and can be had with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters. The Brezza is a rival for the Kia Sonet, Honda WR-V, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Mahindra Bolero Neo.