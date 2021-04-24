CarWale
    Audi A6 e-tron Concept revealed at Auto Shanghai 2021

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    498 Views
    - Expected to be unveiled in the second half 2022

    - Claims a WLTP range of 700km

    Making a surprise debut at the Shanghai motor show is the electric version of the Audi A6 sedan. Although a sedan, the ICE version retailed in China gets a long wheelbase and a Sportback treatment like that of the A5 and the A7. 

    Front View

    Up first is the massive single-piece blanked-out grille finished in silver with the four rings at the centre. Lower down, the wide air intakes are designed to help cool the battery, drivetrain, and brakes. A special mention to the slim matrix LED headlights with digital OLED technology that also doubles up as a video game projector! In a smartphone game designed by the Audi engineers, the driver and passengers can play the game virtually projected on a wall. 

    Right Side View

    Moving to the side, the massive 22-inch alloy wheels and relatively shorter overhangs give the A6 a proportionate look. The sloping coupe roof, traditional ORVMs replaced by camera-based mirrors and wide doors sans handles look clean and appealing. At the rear, the end-to-end flowing OLED taillights with the illuminated logo at the centre looks stylish and captivating. 

    Rear View

    The A6 e-tron will be built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture developed jointly with Porsche AG and will also form the basis for the production-spec electric cars likely to be launched in 2022. Deriving power from two electric motors, one mounted on each axle will give an output of 469bhp and 800Nm of peak torque. In addition, the electric coordination will also enable an all-wheel-drive on-demand enabling a zero to 100kmph sprint time under four seconds. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The 100kWh battery pack on the combustion-free A6 can be charged from five to 80 per cent in 25 minutes while a 300-kilometre range can be achieved in a charge of just 10minutes. The electric coupe claims a 700-kilometre WLTP range on a single charge. Unfortunately, Audi has not divulged any details as to the interior and we expect more information to come to light in the coming months. 

    Audi A6 Image
    Audi A6
    ₹ 55.93 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Audi
    • A6
    • Audi A6
    Popular Videos

