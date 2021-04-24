Coronavirus pandemic: 2021 Tokyo Motor Show cancelled

- Tokyo Motor Show has been cancelled for the first time ever

- The show will return in 2022-23 as the Tokyo Mobility Show

The Coronavirus-induced pandemic resulted in numerous auto shows getting cancelled all year round. The latest victim joining the list is the 2021 Tokyo Motor Show, which has been cancelled for the very first time in its 67-year history.

The Japanese Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), organisers of the Tokyo Motor Show, confirmed that the 2021 edition of the show has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus. They revealed that it would be difficult to provide a safe and secure environment for the attendees, and hence the show stands cancelled.

The biennial event was scheduled to be held on 20-21 October, 2021. Last held in 2019, the event witnessed 1.3 million visitors. The organisers have added that the show will return in 2022-23, and will be known as the Tokyo Mobility Show.