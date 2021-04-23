CarWale
    LHD Volkswagen Taigun spotted testing sans camouflage

    Ajinkya Lad

    - Expected to be launched in India during the festive period

    - Will be powered by 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines

    Volkswagen recently showcased the production-spec Taigun SUV in India. While the launch of the mid-size SUV is still some time away, a left-hand drive version of the Volkswagen Taigun has been spotted testing sans camouflage.

    The fact that this is an LHD variant, Volkswagen would be looking at exporting the Taigun to a few global markets. Besides the LHD orientation, we can’t see any changes on the test car. That said, the SUV sports LED headlamps, an electric sunroof and a lot of chrome detailing.

    Underpinning the Volkswagen Taigun will be the group’s MQB A0-IN platform, which has been heavily localized for Indian conditions, and will also underpin its Czech cousin, the Skoda Kushaq. The SUV is expected to go on sale in India around the festive period. It will face stiff competition from the Korean cousins in the form of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

    The Taigun would be offered by two petrol engines, a 1.0-litre TSI motor and a 1.5-litre TSI unit with cylinder-deactivation tech. The former will make 109bhp and 175Nm and would be paired to a six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. On the other hand, the latter will produce 148bhp and 250Nm. It would be coupled to a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DSG automatic.

