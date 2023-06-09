2024 Lexus GX revealed officially

- Lexus GX deliveries to begin in late 2023

- To get a hybrid powertrain later

Lexus unveiled the all-new GX, a premium off-roader, at an event held in the USA on 8 June. The Japanese carmaker will start delivering the third-gen GX SUV in a phased manner to different parts of the world, starting from the end of 2023.

Lexus GX platform and variants

The new GX is based on the body-on-frame TNGA-F platform. This platform also underpins models like the Toyota Land Cruiser and Lexus LX. The SUV is offered in six trim levels – Premium, Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+, Overtrail, and Overtrail+.

Exterior styling of the all-new Lexus GX

On the outside, the 2024 GX gets aggressive treatment with rugged and tough aesthetics. To further add to the off-road character of the SUV, it gets a tall stance, sharp character lines and huge ridges on the clamshell bonnet, and massive ground clearance.

The front fascia features a typical Lexus spindle grille finished in black. The headlights are sleeker and house the L-shaped LED DRLs. At the rear, the SUV gets a flat tailgate with connecting LED taillights, rear wiper, integrated roof spoiler, shark-fin antenna, roof rails, and large bumpers.

Interior and features of the 2024 Lexus GX

On the inside, the three-row GX comes loaded with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a head-up display. Then there are features like multi-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, wireless charger, cruise control, and Lexus Safety System+ 3.0.

Powertrain and off-road specifications of the third-gen GX.

Mechanically, the new Lexus GX is powered by a 3.4-litre V6 twin-turbocharged engine paired with a 10-step DirectShift automatic transmission unit. This engine is capable of producing 345bhp and 650Nm of peak torque. Additionally, it comes equipped with a 4x4 system with a low-range gearbox. Moreover, the automaker has confirmed that the GX will also get a hybrid engine later.

Coming to its off-road capabilities, the Premium and Luxury trims offer 26 degrees of approach, 23 degrees of break-over, and 21 degrees of departure angles. On the other hand, the Overtrail variant gets an approach angle of 26 degrees, and both break-over and departure angles of 23 degrees.