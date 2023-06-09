CarWale
    2024 Lexus GX revealed officially

    Haji Chakralwale

    - Lexus GX deliveries to begin in late 2023

    - To get a hybrid powertrain later

    Lexus unveiled the all-new GX, a premium off-roader, at an event held in the USA on 8 June. The Japanese carmaker will start delivering the third-gen GX SUV in a phased manner to different parts of the world, starting from the end of 2023.

    Lexus GX platform and variants

    Lexus Left Front Three Quarter

    The new GX is based on the body-on-frame TNGA-F platform. This platform also underpins models like the Toyota Land Cruiser and Lexus LX. The SUV is offered in six trim levels – Premium, Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+, Overtrail, and Overtrail+. 

    Exterior styling of the all-new Lexus GX

    Lexus Right Front Three Quarter

    On the outside, the 2024 GX gets aggressive treatment with rugged and tough aesthetics. To further add to the off-road character of the SUV, it gets a tall stance, sharp character lines and huge ridges on the clamshell bonnet, and massive ground clearance. 

    Lexus Left Front Three Quarter

    The front fascia features a typical Lexus spindle grille finished in black. The headlights are sleeker and house the L-shaped LED DRLs. At the rear, the SUV gets a flat tailgate with connecting LED taillights, rear wiper, integrated roof spoiler, shark-fin antenna, roof rails, and large bumpers. 

    Interior and features of the 2024 Lexus GX

    Lexus Dashboard

    On the inside, the three-row GX comes loaded with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a head-up display. Then there are features like multi-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, wireless charger, cruise control, and Lexus Safety System+ 3.0.

    Powertrain and off-road specifications of the third-gen GX.

    Lexus Left Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the new Lexus GX is powered by a 3.4-litre V6 twin-turbocharged engine paired with a 10-step DirectShift automatic transmission unit. This engine is capable of producing 345bhp and 650Nm of peak torque. Additionally, it comes equipped with a 4x4 system with a low-range gearbox. Moreover, the automaker has confirmed that the GX will also get a hybrid engine later.

    Lexus Right Front Three Quarter

    Coming to its off-road capabilities, the Premium and Luxury trims offer 26 degrees of approach, 23 degrees of break-over, and 21 degrees of departure angles. On the other hand, the Overtrail variant gets an approach angle of 26 degrees, and both break-over and departure angles of 23 degrees.

    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
