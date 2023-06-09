CarWale
    JLR India announces annual monsoon campaign across India

    Haji Chakralwale

    JLR India announces annual monsoon campaign across India

    - JLR will offer a 32-point complimentary checkup

    - The monsoon camp will be held for six days across the country

    JLR India has announced its annual monsoon service event which will be held from 12 June to 17 June across India. Under this campaign, customers can benefit from exclusive offers and discounts on services through any authorised dealerships in India.

    The luxury automaker is providing offers on branded goods, accessories, and value-added services, along with a curated training program. Moreover, the brand is also offering a complimentary 32-point on-the-spot vehicle health check-up facility.

    Commenting on the occasion, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “Our Monsoon Service Event is designed to deliver best-in-class vehicle care and support for clients across our House of Brands. The event will address all necessary checks for the season and ensure our clients have a seamless driving experience through the monsoon.”

    In recent news, Range Rover SV, the most powerful RR Sport SUV made its international debut. The SUV is powered by a 5.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that churns out 635bhp and 730Nm of peak torque. 

