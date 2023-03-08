CarWale
    AD

    2023 Honda City First Drive Review to go live tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    403 Views
    2023 Honda City First Drive Review to go live tomorrow

    -Launched in India on March 2 across four variants 

    -ADAS available across the range 

    Introduction

    Just over a week ago, Honda launched its mid-life update for the City sedan and tomorrow, our first drive impressions and a video of the car will go live at 11.00 am. 

    Variants

    The updated Honda City was launched in four trim levels across two engines and three gearbox options. The 1.5-litre diesel engine has been discontinued and in a similar price bracket, Honda has brought in a lower spec V variant with an e:HEV powertrain. 

    Engines

    The stock petrol option is Honda’s 1.5-litre i-VTEC four-pot producing 119bhp/145Nm which can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. The hybrid version also gets a 1.5-litre petrol mated to an electric motor and an eCVT. This powertrain produces 97bhp/127Nm.   

    Dashboard

    Competition

    The Honda City is a rival for the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Maruti Ciaz and an updated version of the Hyundai Verna that will be launched in India on March 21. 

    2023 Honda City prices

    2023 City petrol MT SV: Rs 11.49 lakh

    2023 City petrol MT V: Rs 12.37 lakh

    2023 City petrol CVT V: Rs 13.62 lakh

    2023 City petrol MT VX: Rs 13.49 lakh

    2023 City petrol CVT VX: Rs 14.74 lakh

    2023 City petrol MT ZX: Rs 14.72 lakh

    2023 City petrol CV ZX: Rs 15.97 lakh

    2023 City hybrid eHEV V: Rs 18.89 lakh

    2023 City hybrid eHEV ZX: Rs 20.39 lakh

    Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2023 Honda City facelift launched in India: What else can you buy?
     Next 
    Tata Safari and Harrier prices hiked by up to Rs 66,600

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda New City Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    By CarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4769 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4234 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    ₹ 8.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 57.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    ₹ 2.57 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27th FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th FEB
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Verna
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Honda WR-V

    Honda WR-V

    ₹ 9.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda New City Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.61 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.33 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.46 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.51 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 14.22 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.73 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.01 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 13.42 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 12.72 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    By CarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4769 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4234 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Honda City First Drive Review to go live tomorrow