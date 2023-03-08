2023 Honda City First Drive Review to go live tomorrow

-Launched in India on March 2 across four variants

-ADAS available across the range

Introduction

Just over a week ago, Honda launched its mid-life update for the City sedan and tomorrow, our first drive impressions and a video of the car will go live at 11.00 am.

Variants

The updated Honda City was launched in four trim levels across two engines and three gearbox options. The 1.5-litre diesel engine has been discontinued and in a similar price bracket, Honda has brought in a lower spec V variant with an e:HEV powertrain.

Engines

The stock petrol option is Honda’s 1.5-litre i-VTEC four-pot producing 119bhp/145Nm which can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. The hybrid version also gets a 1.5-litre petrol mated to an electric motor and an eCVT. This powertrain produces 97bhp/127Nm.

Competition

The Honda City is a rival for the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Maruti Ciaz and an updated version of the Hyundai Verna that will be launched in India on March 21.

2023 Honda City prices

2023 City petrol MT SV: Rs 11.49 lakh

2023 City petrol MT V: Rs 12.37 lakh

2023 City petrol CVT V: Rs 13.62 lakh

2023 City petrol MT VX: Rs 13.49 lakh

2023 City petrol CVT VX: Rs 14.74 lakh

2023 City petrol MT ZX: Rs 14.72 lakh

2023 City petrol CV ZX: Rs 15.97 lakh

2023 City hybrid eHEV V: Rs 18.89 lakh

2023 City hybrid eHEV ZX: Rs 20.39 lakh

Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi