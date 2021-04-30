2022 Audi A8 LWB facelift could revive Horch badge

- Spied testing in the Scandinavian snow

- Will use the W12, probably for the last time

Audi was spotted testing the updated version of the A8 in the cold winters of Scandinavia but this time it was the flagship LWB version. This 2022 A8 long-wheel-base model is speculated to bring back the long-lost and historic Horch nameplate from Audi’s lineage.

Since this will be a facelift, the test prototype has subtle camouflage at the front and the back hiding newer headlamps and bumper design. The square-tiled grille seen here also means that we could see an entirely new grille motif for the flagship Audi sedan that will be more appropriate for the Horch name. And the bumper design might also be unique to the high-end trim as seen here. And if rumours are to be believed, there will be Horch's 'H' badges gracing either the front or the rear fenders of the A8 LWB. As it will be taking on the fight to the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class it will be opulent and filled to the brim with the newest, most advanced features and creature comfort.

Under the long hood, we would probably be seeing the last appearance of the mammoth 6.0-litre W12 engine in the Four Rings. It’s most likely to adopt the 48-volt mild hybrid system this time before it passes away into the history books. Audi might put in every effort to give the legendary W12 twin-turbo engine in the Audi A8 ‘Horch’ a proper valediction.