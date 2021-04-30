CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Audi A8 LWB facelift could revive Horch badge

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    425 Views
    2022 Audi A8 LWB facelift could revive Horch badge

    -         Spied testing in the Scandinavian snow

    -         Will use the W12, probably for the last time

    Audi was spotted testing the updated version of the A8 in the cold winters of Scandinavia but this time it was the flagship LWB version. This 2022 A8 long-wheel-base model is speculated to bring back the long-lost and historic Horch nameplate from Audi’s lineage.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Since this will be a facelift, the test prototype has subtle camouflage at the front and the back hiding newer headlamps and bumper design. The square-tiled grille seen here also means that we could see an entirely new grille motif for the flagship Audi sedan that will be more appropriate for the Horch name. And the bumper design might also be unique to the high-end trim as seen here. And if rumours are to be believed, there will be Horch's 'H' badges gracing either the front or the rear fenders of the A8 LWB. As it will be taking on the fight to the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class it will be opulent and filled to the brim with the newest, most advanced features and creature comfort.

    Right Side View

    Under the long hood, we would probably be seeing the last appearance of the mammoth 6.0-litre W12 engine in the Four Rings. It’s most likely to adopt the 48-volt mild hybrid system this time before it passes away into the history books. Audi might put in every effort to give the legendary W12 twin-turbo engine in the Audi A8 ‘Horch’ a proper valediction.

    Right Rear Three Quarter
    Audi A8 L Image
    Audi A8 L
    ₹ 1.58 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Audi
    • A8 L
    • Audi A8 L
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen ID.5 teased as the next member of the ID family
     Next 
    Volkswagen outlines a strategy to reduce carbon footprint

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 5.45 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.01 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi A8 L Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.86 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 2.00 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.82 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.86 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.91 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.84 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.89 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.75 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.77 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Audi A8 LWB facelift could revive Horch badge