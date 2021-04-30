CarWale
    Volkswagen ID.5 teased as the next member of the ID family

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    674 Views
    - Coupe-crossover version of the ID.4

    - Will also get a GTX version

    At the world premiere of the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, the German carmaker gave us a hint of the upcoming EV from the ID line-up. To debut ‘soon’, the new ID.5 will be the coupe-crossover version of the ID.4 and will also get the high-performance all-wheel-drive GTX guise.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    To be based on the same MEB electric architecture, the ID.5 will be positioned below the China-specific ID.6 MPV in the portfolio. Under the psychedelic showcased in the teaser, the ID.5 doesn’t appear to be any different than the current WCOTY winner apart from the sloping roofline and a prominent deck-mounted spoiler. It’s shown in the GTX version in the teaser video so the larger wheels, triple LED treatment and AWD version is shown in action.

    Right Side View

    Everything else about the ID.5 will remain more or less unchanged over the standard ID.4. Even the powertrain option should be identical when the ID.5 goes on sale sometime later this year.

    Right Front Three Quarter
    • Volkswagen
    • Volkswagen I.D.
    • Volkswagen ID.5
    • ID.5
