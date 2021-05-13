2021 Volkswagen T-Roc arrives at dealerships

- The updated T-Roc was launched back in May 2021

Volkswagen India launched the 2021 T-Roc earlier this year, with prices starting at Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model, which takes the CBU route, commenced on the same day.

The updated Volkswagen T-Roc has now begun arriving at local dealerships in India. A set of images shared on the web reveal a single display unit of the model finished in a new shade of Flash Red. Compared to the outgoing model, the refreshed T-Roc commands a premium of Rs 1.35 lakh.

Under the hood, the Volkswagen T-Roc is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A seven-speed DCT is the sole transmission option for the SUV.

Feature highlights of the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc include LED DRLs, LED headlamps, contrast silver-coloured skid plates, 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, split LED tail lights, and an integrated spoiler. Inside, the new T-Roc comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake, dual-zone climate control, reverse parking camera, six airbags, TPMS, and keyless entry.

