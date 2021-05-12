CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Isuzu V-Cross and Hi-Lander accessories revealed

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    348 Views
    2021 Isuzu V-Cross and Hi-Lander accessories revealed

    - Tailor-made accessories for the pick-up 

    - Offer a good level of customisation

    - Enhance looks and add to practicality

    The latest BS6 version of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and a new entry-level trim Hi-Lander are now on sale in India. Of course, what was expected to follow next were official accessories, and the same has been updated on the carmaker's website.

    The Isuzu Hi-Lander and V-Cross get the usual features like carpet mats, door visors, sill plates, seat covers, etc. However, specific equipment like bed-liner over the rail, D-Box with spoiler, hard lid, sports bar, cargo rails crew, cargo net, a canopy, cargo bike carrier, etc. are also on offer. On the other hand, the V-Cross in addition to the aforementioned can be had with chrome embellishments particularly for the premium offering that it is positioned as.

    Do note that Isuzu isn't offering any bundled package yet, like many other manufacturers. But one can opt for several of these accessories together and try to strike a discount with the dealer. All details on pricing and availability will have to be sourced from an authorised dealer. These can be either had separately later or at the time of your new vehicle’s delivery. Do take a look at the ones that will work best for you, or bring the best out from your pick-up truck.

    Isuzu D-Max Front View
    Isuzu D-Max Image
    Isuzu D-Max
    ₹ 16.98 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2021 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander - Now in pictures
     Next 
    2021 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace receives new control and assist systems

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Isuzu MU-X

    Isuzu MU-X

    ₹ 33.23 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • isuzu-cars
    • other brands
    Isuzu D-Max

    Isuzu D-Max

    ₹ 16.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    All Isuzu-Cars

    Isuzu D-Max Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 20.62 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 21.45 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 20.41 Lakh
    Pune₹ 20.62 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 20.79 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 19.18 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 19.13 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Isuzu V-Cross and Hi-Lander accessories revealed