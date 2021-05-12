2021 Isuzu V-Cross and Hi-Lander accessories revealed

- Tailor-made accessories for the pick-up

- Offer a good level of customisation

- Enhance looks and add to practicality

The latest BS6 version of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and a new entry-level trim Hi-Lander are now on sale in India. Of course, what was expected to follow next were official accessories, and the same has been updated on the carmaker's website.

The Isuzu Hi-Lander and V-Cross get the usual features like carpet mats, door visors, sill plates, seat covers, etc. However, specific equipment like bed-liner over the rail, D-Box with spoiler, hard lid, sports bar, cargo rails crew, cargo net, a canopy, cargo bike carrier, etc. are also on offer. On the other hand, the V-Cross in addition to the aforementioned can be had with chrome embellishments particularly for the premium offering that it is positioned as.

Do note that Isuzu isn't offering any bundled package yet, like many other manufacturers. But one can opt for several of these accessories together and try to strike a discount with the dealer. All details on pricing and availability will have to be sourced from an authorised dealer. These can be either had separately later or at the time of your new vehicle’s delivery. Do take a look at the ones that will work best for you, or bring the best out from your pick-up truck.