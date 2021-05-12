2021 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace receives new control and assist systems

- The updated Tiguan AllSpace is longer by 22mm as compared to its predecessor

- The interior dimensions are unchanged

- To be available in three trims - Life, Elegance, and R-Line

Apart from the revised design, Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace has received new control and assist systems. The updated model now gets the new interactive IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights and touch panels to control the automatic air conditioner. The seven-seat Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace will be available in three trim options, such as - Life, Elegance, and R-Line. Due to a redesigned front, the 2021 Tiguan AllSpace is now longer by 22mm at 4,723mm. However, the interior dimensions remain unchanged.

Equipment options (Variants)

The Elegance equipment offers chrome-plated elements in the interior and on the exterior, along with 19- inch alloy wheels. The Tiguan Allspace in the R-Line version is for enthusiasts. A multi-function leather sports steering wheel with touch operation and R-Line logo, decorative trims in Carbon Grey, Digital Cockpit Pro and 19-inch or 20-inch wheels are some of the distinctive features. For additional comfort, customers can order the front seats in the ergoActive version with electric four-way lumbar support adjustment and massage function.

The new digitalised module in the centre console offers easy operation to air conditioning, heating, and ventilation functions of the standard three-zone automatic air conditioner. Touch panels and sliders take the place of rotary knobs and buttons. The full-colour head-up display provides all the vital information to the driver. It projects driving-related information such as speed, directions and warnings in the driver’s field of vision. Partly automated driving is made possible by IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist that is used for the first time in the Tiguan Allspace. Depending on the gearbox type, the system can take over steering, braking and acceleration at speeds starting from 0 km/h (with dual clutch gearbox) or 30kmph (manual gearbox) up to 210kmph. To do this, Travel Assist relies on familiar systems including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) for longitudinal guidance and Lane Assist (fitted as standard) for lateral guidance.

Customers can also opt for the optional Trailer Assist system that supports the driver when manoeuvring a trailer. The maximum trailer weight is up to 2.5 tonnes with the 4MOTION all-wheel drive.

Features

The Tiguan Allspace boasts a number of new infotainment systems (new-generation MIB3) that are linked up to a wide range of online services. An Online Connectivity Unit (OCU) with integrated eSIM allows users to benefit from the online services of We Connect (set up for an unlimited usage period) and We Connect Plus (set up for free use for one or three years in Europe). Depending on the equipment level, the range of MIB3 systems is supplemented with features such as natural voice control, access to streaming services and cloud-based personalisation via Volkswagen ID. Additionally, apps can now be integrated wirelessly via App-Connect Wireless for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Additionally, customers can also opt for the optional premium sound system developed by Volkswagen in collaboration with Harman Kardon. The system features a subwoofer, a digital 16-channel amplifier, 8 plus 1 high-performance loudspeakers and an amplifier with a 480-watt total output that provide crystal clear treble and deep, rich bass sounds. Four sound scenarios, surround mode and razor-sharp speech reproduction guarantee high- end sound at all seats.