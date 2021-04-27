2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift - Now in pictures

Volkswagen recently unveiled the Polo facelift for the international markets, but there's no confirmation about it launching here. And, we rightly call it a facelift as this sixth-generation model has received a mid-cycle update globally. It features quite a number of design changes and additional equipment to keep it up-to-date with current features and tech. Here's a picture gallery.

Updates to the very stylish-looking hatchback include some of the ID 3 design elements, which itself are quite impressive with its contemporary design language.

And it's this new dual-beam headlight set-up that is conjoined with an LED DRL strip running across the grille that gives it quite a striking face.

Enhancing the fascia are restyled bumpers, even if the modifications to the front and sides are very subtle. Still, it rides on a new set of alloys with a different pattern.

Then, round at the back, the significant updates include new split-LED tail lamps and a quite prominently visible new VW logo and Polo badging.

Now inside its cabin, the design and layout get a subtle change, but a major update is in terms of tech. There's a long list and still, we'll tell you some of these noteworthy additions.

For example, there's a new flat-bottom steering wheel and the car gets Travel Assist, a level-two autonomous driving feature as an option.

This particular feature enables adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance to work in tandem and in a way enables partly automated driving till up to 210kmph.

Otherwise, conventional lane-keeping technology is a standard fitment along with other driver assistance features and advanced connected technology.

Needless to say, cruise control, push-button start, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, and wireless charging amongst many other features are also offered in this huge list of equipment.

And lest we forget, customers can opt for a larger 9.2-inch infotainment system in place of the 6.5-inch unit, which is standard.

Even an 8.0-inch instrument panel and a touch-based climate control are sourced from the Golf, while the gear lever gets the shifter mode with P-R-N-D-S distinctly engraved on it.

As far as the powertrain is concerned, VW will continue to offer engine options including the 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine and the TSI turbo-petrol unit as well.

Power outputs will vary and then depending on the variant and market, customers get the choice of either the manual gearbox or the dual-clutch automatic transmission.