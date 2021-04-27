CarWale
    2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    726 Views
    Volkswagen recently unveiled the Polo facelift for the international markets, but there's no confirmation about it launching here. And, we rightly call it a facelift as this sixth-generation model has received a mid-cycle update globally. It features quite a number of design changes and additional equipment to keep it up-to-date with current features and tech. Here's a picture gallery.

    Headlight

    Updates to the very stylish-looking hatchback include some of the ID 3 design elements, which itself are quite impressive with its contemporary design language. 

    Front View

    And it's this new dual-beam headlight set-up that is conjoined with an LED DRL strip running across the grille that gives it quite a striking face.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Enhancing the fascia are restyled bumpers, even if the modifications to the front and sides are very subtle. Still, it rides on a new set of alloys with a different pattern.

    Rear Bumper

    Then, round at the back, the significant updates include new split-LED tail lamps and a quite prominently visible new VW logo and Polo badging.

    Rear Badge

    Now inside its cabin, the design and layout get a subtle change, but a major update is in terms of tech. There's a long list and still, we'll tell you some of these noteworthy additions.

    Wheel

    For example, there's a new flat-bottom steering wheel and the car gets Travel Assist, a level-two autonomous driving feature as an option.

    Infotainment System

    This particular feature enables adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance to work in tandem and in a way enables partly automated driving till up to 210kmph.

    Steering Wheel

    Otherwise, conventional lane-keeping technology is a standard fitment along with other driver assistance features and advanced connected technology.

    Dashboard

    Needless to say, cruise control, push-button start, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, and wireless charging amongst many other features are also offered in this huge list of equipment.

    Infotainment System

    And lest we forget, customers can opt for a larger 9.2-inch infotainment system in place of the 6.5-inch unit, which is standard.

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Even an 8.0-inch instrument panel and a touch-based climate control are sourced from the Golf, while the gear lever gets the shifter mode with P-R-N-D-S distinctly engraved on it.

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    As far as the powertrain is concerned, VW will continue to offer engine options including the 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine and the TSI turbo-petrol unit as well.

    Infotainment System

    Power outputs will vary and then depending on the variant and market, customers get the choice of either the manual gearbox or the dual-clutch automatic transmission.

    Rear View
