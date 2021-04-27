CarWale
    Volkswagen ID.4 GTX teased ahead of tomorrow’s debut

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Performance iteration of the electric crossover

    -         Better acceleration time but reduced range

    Just a few days after winning the prestigious World Car of the Year Award, Volkswagen is prepping to bring in a faster version of the ID.4. Teased as the ID.4 GTX, the electric crossover will premiere tomorrow with increased output, bigger battery and AWD.

    The performance-oriented ID.4 has been teased with a distinct 3D headlamp and taillamp lighting signature, contrast red stitching on the upholstery and an improved battery pack over the standard model. It also shows a slightly beefed up bumper design to go with the performance positioning of the ID.4. This ID.4 GTX will spearhead a separate performance electric line-up in the ID family.

    Concrete details on the hardware are scarce at the moment. But we could expect a slightly larger battery pack that could power the two-motor setup making it an AWD as standard. The motors are likely to be tuned for increased output while the range might take a hit to satisfy the speed junkies who’d buy these EVs.

    More details on the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX will be revealed tomorrow.

